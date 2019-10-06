Xilinx (XLNX) Holding Has Increased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc; Tegean Capital Management Has Increased Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake by $835,800

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 6,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 46,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, up from 39,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.24. About 2.41M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 586,443 shares traded or 10.16% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI).

Since October 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,794 are held by Magnetar Finance Limited Company. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 8,987 shares. M&T Comml Bank invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 12,752 were reported by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Franklin invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). James Inv holds 0.03% or 8,811 shares. Boston Partners invested in 0.11% or 1.92M shares. Nomura reported 111,485 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 377,655 shares. Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.68% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce holds 87,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank reported 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 728,833 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 9,795 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

