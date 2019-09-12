Xilinx (XLNX) Holding Boosted by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc; Watsco (WSO) Stock Rose While Ipswich Investment Management Co Raised by $1.04 Million Its Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 6,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 46,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46 million, up from 39,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $105.05. About 3.11M shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 393.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $167.43. About 289,179 shares traded or 23.52% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $205.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,572 shares to 30,490 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,725 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).