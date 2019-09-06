Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Sensato Investors Increased Stake; Groupon (GRPN) Stock Value Declined While Freshford Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $7.21 Million

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 170.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 92,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, up from 34,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $106.63. About 553,996 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.96 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 6.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 674,574 shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Groupon, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:GRPN) 10% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Groupon (GRPN) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Siemens, Corindus, Broadcom, Platinum, McAfee, Groupon | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Groupon (GRPN) Down 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon Inc: This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Could Be an Opportunity – Profit Confidential” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $129,000 activity.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 83,739 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 437,900 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 351,492 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 20 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 179,750 shares. Parametrica Ltd has 0.62% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 81,891 shares. Cibc Asset holds 20,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Lc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Public Ltd has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 180,972 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 1,274 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 298,846 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Da Davidson Co accumulated 14,117 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 275,881 shares.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Xilinx (XLNX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cibc World Corp invested 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 5,341 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 36,057 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1,870 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2,825 shares. New York-based Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0.52% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 355,568 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 5,260 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 1.09 million shares. 1832 Asset LP has 0.75% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1.74M shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 5,498 shares. Nomura has 0.15% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 277,300 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd holds 1.41% or 77,073 shares.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 29,685 shares to 388,434 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) by 81,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,966 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.