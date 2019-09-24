Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Puzo Michael J Has Trimmed Its Stake by $345,618 as Shares Declined; Autozone (Put) (AZO) Holder Goldman Sachs Group Has Decreased Its Position

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (Put) (AZO) by 90.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 140,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, down from 155,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $49.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1098.25. About 637,185 shares traded or 164.24% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 51,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06 million, down from 54,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 3.10M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hostess Brands Inc by 1.90M shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $38.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (Put) (NYSE:MA) by 189,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,692 shares to 37,893 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,192 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 25.84 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.