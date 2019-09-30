Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Perigon Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding by $424,125 as Share Price Declined; As Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Stock Rose, Bank Of New York Mellon Increased Its Position

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 49,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.39 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $215.96. About 237,767 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 12,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 8,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.98. About 1.00 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 4,470 shares to 9,029 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,799 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xilinx (XLNX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Xilinx, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “July’s semi sales show continuing downturn – analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 76,330 shares to 424,768 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 8.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.38M shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S).

