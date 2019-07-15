Xilinx (XLNX) Holder L & S Advisors Lowered Holding by $542,430; Zwj Investment Counsel Stake in Visa (V) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 10,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.34. About 885,209 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,928 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.48 million, down from 118,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.44 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 14,046 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.75% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Peapack Gladstone Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 86,312 were reported by Us Commercial Bank De. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2.63 million shares. Wespac Limited stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). National Asset Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 148,868 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Pennsylvania Tru owns 126,364 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hitchwood Mgmt LP stated it has 0.36% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.01% or 225 shares. 1,700 were reported by Stonebridge Cap Management. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 281,463 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 32.27 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 33,078 shares to 53,405 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.93 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Capital Ltd reported 268,670 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,899 shares. 16.74M are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Spc stated it has 8,092 shares. Kings Point Mgmt stated it has 581 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 374,850 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Pa invested in 0.07% or 5,312 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 76,519 shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 187,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co has 1.54 million shares. Alabama-based Buckingham Mngmt Inc has invested 1.67% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd reported 180,255 shares. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 1,675 shares. Bell State Bank reported 0.18% stake. Kames Public Ltd Com stated it has 2.75% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 34,190 shares to 793,041 shares, valued at $24.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 24,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).