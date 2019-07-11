Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Cut Position as Share Price Declined; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Caxton Associates LP Decreased Stake by $4.47 Million

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 80.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 93,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,515 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 115,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 1.44M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 828,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 279,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.46M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 898,483 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 31.35 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 2.20 million shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $129.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 283,184 shares to 306,401 shares, valued at $9.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70B for 12.46 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

