Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Decreased Its Holding; Carnival (CCL) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 247,484 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 6,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 139,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.43M, down from 146,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 107,740 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 580,875 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 100 shares. Invest Advisors, a Indiana-based fund reported 19,810 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested in 0.47% or 26,518 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Blue Chip Prtn reported 0.03% stake. Capwealth Advsr holds 2.12% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 318,203 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 47,078 shares. Lederer And Associates Counsel Ca owns 25,905 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 10,396 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt stated it has 76,031 shares. Pnc Finance Service Gru invested in 760,182 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1,365 shares.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,293 shares to 64,953 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 8,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,084 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 954 shares to 5,892 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 24.81 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.