Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Hanseatic Management Services Has Lifted Its Stake by $861,588 as Valuation Declined; Ameren (AEE) Stake Increased by Element Capital Management Llc

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 134.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 11,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 1.94M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 416.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 12,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 15,963 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 3,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62 billion market cap company. It closed at $77.15 lastly. It is up 23.23% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Company, New York-based fund reported 38,442 shares. Cambridge reported 215,076 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 13,055 were reported by Fayez Sarofim Co. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 55,195 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 0.02% or 3,605 shares. Cap Intll accumulated 0.02% or 375,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 33,964 shares stake. Dorsey Wright reported 1.12% stake. California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Earnest Prtnrs Llc reported 0.97% stake. Qci Asset New York has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Whale Rock Ltd Llc has 2.91% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa holds 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 118,063 shares.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Lattice Semiconductor Can Maintain The Crazy Run – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Communications Market Boost Xilinx (XLNX) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Expect 10% Gains Ahead For VOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx (XLNX) Down 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,581 were accumulated by Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Limited. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has 16,817 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Country State Bank has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 426 shares. Blb&B Lc invested 0.04% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 23,736 shares. 7,152 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. National Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.03% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 1.59M shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.91 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 3,101 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 14,861 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc stated it has 47,868 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. 2,570 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Horizon Invests Lc stated it has 19,187 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 27,614 shares to 11,887 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,485 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).