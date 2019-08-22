Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Hanseatic Management Services Has Increased Its Position by $861,588 as Shares Declined; Synnex (SNX) Stock Value Declined While Horrell Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $939,550

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 37,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.81. About 46,059 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 134.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 11,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 818,941 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp reported 3.30 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Winslow Management invested in 1.32% or 1.92M shares. Fil holds 0% or 363 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 3,044 shares stake. 225 were reported by Spectrum. Alkeon Cap Ltd Llc reported 1.29 million shares. Somerville Kurt F, Massachusetts-based fund reported 116,733 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 15,290 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 4,619 shares. 128,782 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Pdt Prns Llc has 0.83% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 115,700 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 348,245 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 1,428 shares. Lmr Partners Llp holds 3,063 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.53% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “ALGN and XLNX Headline Earnings Losers – Schaeffers Research” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Options Traders See Big Earnings Swings From XLNX, FFIV, CTXS Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.08M for 7.50 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.