Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Greenleaf Trust Upped Stake by $318,654; First Light Asset Management Decreased Neogenomics (NEO) Holding as Valuation Rose

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 603,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 96,726 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 89.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 5,341 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, up from 2,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $106.91. About 251,201 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NEO Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NeoGenomics EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NeoGenomics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Strong Midcap Stocks That Offer Value And Growth – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NEO, GAS Surge On NEON Exchange (NEX) ICO – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.21M for 137.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 48,000 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division invested in 0% or 338 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Strs Ohio invested in 190,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 155 shares. Trexquant LP stated it has 48,248 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 249,598 shares. Alphaone Invest Ltd Com accumulated 79,816 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 33,867 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 740,107 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc holds 23,321 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Campbell Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 23,862 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21,152 shares to 611,162 shares, valued at $49.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 228,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xilinx SoC board has unpatchable flaw – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Xilinx (XLNX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia has 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Fil invested in 0% or 363 shares. 48,000 were reported by Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Ny. Laffer Invs accumulated 0% or 31,711 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.45% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.11% or 96,173 shares. Cls Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 42 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 221 shares. 180 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Commerce Limited. Thomas White Limited holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 10,975 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 46,814 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset accumulated 36,057 shares. Fiera Capital owns 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 7,886 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 20,388 shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6,194 shares to 3,328 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 9,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,708 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).