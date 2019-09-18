Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Cambridge Trust Company Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Share Value Were Volatile, Holder Glovista Investments Cut Position

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 27,174 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 44,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 170,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.11M, down from 215,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 513,384 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $307.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 15,700 shares to 29,515 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 28.02 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,095 shares to 99,775 shares, valued at $20.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).