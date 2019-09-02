Xilinx (XLNX) Holder Cambridge Trust Company Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined; Iridian Asset Management Trimmed General Dynamics (GD) Holding by $199.72 Million; Market Value Rose

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 98.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 17,069 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $191.27. About 1.15M shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Backlog $62.1B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 39,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 215,076 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.27 million, down from 254,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 1.94 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92M for 27.97 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $865.06 million for 15.63 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

