Xilinx (XLNX) Holder 10-15 Associates Has Cut Position as Shares Declined; Consolidated Investment Group Continues to Hold Position in Equinix (EQIX)

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 75,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 97,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, down from 172,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $103.72. About 2.46M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $556.25. About 206,263 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation has 968,788 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd holds 6,773 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 1.59M shares. First Mercantile Tru Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pinebridge Invs LP owns 35,057 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 3,967 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 2,800 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs holds 1.12% or 36,572 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of stated it has 13,687 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 274,719 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 110 shares. Marathon Asset Llp owns 0.27% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 158,665 shares. Columbus Circle accumulated 306,186 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 16,276 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mathes owns 23,485 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 27.59 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 35,835 shares to 42,255 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 37,000 shares to 143,160 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke holds 0.04% or 1,045 shares in its portfolio. Fil reported 114,091 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.1% or 737,805 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Davidson Investment Advisors holds 1,261 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 31,306 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Company holds 5.71% or 3.60M shares in its portfolio. Ejf Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc owns 2 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 120,676 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 7,141 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs holds 450 shares. The New Mexico-based Thornburg Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tcw Grp Incorporated invested 1.5% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).