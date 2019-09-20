Xilinx (XLNX) Hit By Bank of America Downgrade; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Boosted By $4.02 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 0.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc acquired 2,124 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 401,558 shares with $760.40M value, up from 399,434 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $901.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 2.08M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech

In a analysts note published on Friday morning, Bank of America has downgraded Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) stock to Neutral. XLNX’s old rating was Buy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold Xilinx, Inc. shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.3% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 24,745 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 0.98% or 24,285 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Mngmt owns 2,184 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Company Of America has 730 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 135,021 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.08% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 37,000 were accumulated by Bollard Grp Ltd Com. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund reported 5,295 shares. Axa invested in 0.27% or 573,187 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 134,727 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 0.03% or 97,370 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 2,622 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 671,041 were accumulated by Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 27.85 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Xilinx, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:XLNX) 22% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xilinx Inc.: Too Much Unwarranted Pessimism – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Down 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Xilinx vs. NVIDIA – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $10000 lowest target. $127.43’s average target is 22.98% above currents $103.62 stock price. Xilinx had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 17. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 26. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 2.03 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.17 billion. The Company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). It has a 28.23 P/E ratio. The firm also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference creates that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Inc has 321,563 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Altfest L J Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd accumulated 705 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri has 12,743 shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. 7,997 are owned by Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Cornerstone, Washington-based fund reported 1,052 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Fund has invested 3.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baxter Bros Incorporated accumulated 573 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brouwer Janachowski Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 112 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Allstate accumulated 1.18% or 35,030 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il reported 20,448 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Family Firm Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 181 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability has 4.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 78,821 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 70,412 shares to 1.66 million valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 44,583 shares and now owns 152,898 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was reduced too.