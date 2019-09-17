Xilinx (Put) (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined While Barclays Plc Has Upped Holding; Td Asset Management Maintains Stake in Hologic (HOLX)

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (Put) (XLNX) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 17,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 205,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.25 million, up from 188,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $104.31. About 723,175 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 30,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 918,452 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.10M, up from 887,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 710,870 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated lmager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osterweis Cap Mngmt Inc reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 0.03% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 907,725 shares. 37,754 were reported by Norinchukin Bancshares The. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co owns 384,609 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Llc has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 84,110 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 77,456 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 14,446 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 2.13 million shares stake. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 35,902 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt Communications has 0.02% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 18,959 shares.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $66.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 108,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 24,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,344 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 18,065 shares to 54,905 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 46,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,300 shares, and cut its stake in Alcoa Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Natl Bankshares In, a Indiana-based fund reported 8,394 shares. Natl Asset Management reported 5,117 shares. Stonebridge Cap accumulated 0.14% or 2,930 shares. Fund Mgmt reported 44,196 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison & Partners has invested 0.11% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.44% or 130,132 shares. Transamerica Advisors has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 131,020 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company holds 15,450 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Renaissance Gru Ltd owns 1.06% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 221,481 shares. Moreover, Symmetry Peak Management Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 3,500 shares. Inv Counsel holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 7,850 shares. Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 2,184 shares. Page Arthur B holds 29,187 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio.

