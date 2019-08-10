Xilinx Inc. (XLNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Since Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) are part of the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx Inc. 117 8.17 N/A 3.60 31.72 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 41 0.00 N/A 2.00 21.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xilinx Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Xilinx Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Xilinx Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx Inc. 0.00% 30.8% 15.3% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0.00% 19.9% 15.6%

Risk and Volatility

Xilinx Inc. has a 1.23 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xilinx Inc. are 8.2 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Xilinx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Xilinx Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Xilinx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.04% and an $134.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xilinx Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88% and 20.2%. 0.1% are Xilinx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.04% are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xilinx Inc. -13.57% -5.73% -2.08% 1.18% 56.67% 34.1% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited -4.29% 3.02% -2.72% 14.04% 3.75% 15.5%

For the past year Xilinx Inc. has stronger performance than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Summary

Xilinx Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers by a network of independent sales representative firms and by a direct sales management organization. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. The company is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities. It also operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other countries. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.