Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) EPS Estimated At $0.93; Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) SI Increased By 1.22%

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE:WDR) had an increase of 1.22% in short interest. WDR’s SI was 17.04 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.22% from 16.84 million shares previously. With 783,100 avg volume, 22 days are for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE:WDR)’s short sellers to cover WDR’s short positions. The SI to Waddell & Reed Financial Inc’s float is 23.46%. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 75,068 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282455 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT221; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281763 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 20/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280739 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282446 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282451 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Amy Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors Inc; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q Net $46.3M; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Mark P. Buyle Appointed Interim General Counsel

Analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report $0.93 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.90% from last quarter’s $0.87 EPS. XLNX’s profit would be $234.88 million giving it 24.78 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, Xilinx, Inc.’s analysts see -4.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 347,798 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waddell & Reed Financial declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waddell & Reed’s reports July AUM – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 7.93 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.01% more from 74.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century reported 272,945 shares. Quantbot L P reported 29,510 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 25,997 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 39,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 24,220 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 10,165 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 4,531 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Prudential Fin reported 153,024 shares stake. 256 are owned by Fincl Services. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 41,151 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 213 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Financial holds 369,389 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold Xilinx, Inc. shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,982 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.06% stake. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 31 shares. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Private Advisors holds 35,458 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 296,734 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 99,010 shares. Prudential owns 0.05% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 293,989 shares. Swedbank holds 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 76,339 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Dorsey Wright & holds 1.02% or 35,502 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 11,065 shares. 15,330 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.06% or 2.04M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Xilinx has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $123.14’s average target is 33.60% above currents $92.17 stock price. Xilinx had 14 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13000 target in Monday, August 26 report. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $125 target.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xilinx -1.5% on KeyBanc’s Huawei warning – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA cuts XLNX on uncertainties, pressure – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xilinx -2.5% on CFO departure – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “TD Ameritrade Bear Rushes to Roll Bet as Stock Slumps – Schaeffers Research” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx Inc.: Too Much Unwarranted Pessimism – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.