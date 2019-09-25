Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits company, Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xilinx Inc. has 88% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 61.45% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of Xilinx Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.59% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Xilinx Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx Inc. 0.00% 30.80% 15.30% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Xilinx Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx Inc. N/A 115 31.72 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Xilinx Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Xilinx Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Xilinx Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Industry Average 0.00 1.57 2.33 2.64

With consensus price target of $125.25, Xilinx Inc. has a potential upside of 31.01%. The potential upside of the peers is 65.96%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Xilinx Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Xilinx Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xilinx Inc. -13.57% -5.73% -2.08% 1.18% 56.67% 34.1% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Xilinx Inc. has stronger performance than Xilinx Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xilinx Inc. are 8.2 and 7.5. Competitively, Xilinx Inc.’s peers have 3.75 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xilinx Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xilinx Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Xilinx Inc. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xilinx Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Xilinx Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Xilinx Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Xilinx Inc.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers by a network of independent sales representative firms and by a direct sales management organization. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.