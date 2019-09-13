Xerox Holdings (XRX) to pay $0.25 on Oct 31, 2019; Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Had 1 Bulls

Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE:XRX) is expected to pay $0.25 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:XRX) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Xerox Holdings Corp’s current price of $30.47 translates into 0.82% yield. Xerox Holdings Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 2.37 million shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) has risen 24.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical XRX News: 20/04/2018 – MEDIA-Xerox and Fujifilm said to be in ‘active talks’ about renegotiating deal – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Xerox’s Two Largest Individual Shareholders Post $150 Million Bond to Preserve Preliminary Injunctions Against the Xerox Board of Directors and Fuji; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn wants $40 a share for Xerox; 03/05/2018 – XEROX CORP XRX.N SAYS AS A RESULT, THE CURRENT BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL REMAIN IN PLACE; 16/05/2018 – XEROX REPORTS JOHN VISENTIN AS NEW CEO, COZZA ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – XEROX SAYS REVISED ANNAUL FINLS FOR ’14,’15,’16 AND 1Q17; 04/05/2018 – Xerox: Agreement Would Have Become Effective Upon Execution of Stipulations Discontinuing the Deason Litigation With Respect to the Xerox Defendants; 20/04/2018 – Lawyers for Fuji and Xerox discussed the “active talks” to renegotiate the deal during a court hearing Thursday; 16/05/2018 – Xerox names John Visentin as new CEO; 14/05/2018 – Stubborn Fujifilm loses out to Icahn in battle for Xerox

Among 4 analysts covering Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Land Securities Group Plc has GBX 1020 highest and GBX 755 lowest target. GBX 889.20’s average target is 8.44% above currents GBX 820 stock price. Land Securities Group Plc had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 4. Deutsche Bank upgraded Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and GBX 1020 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Numis Securities. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LAND in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Equal Weight” rating. See Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1020.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.75 billion. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. It has a 13.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Xerox Holdings Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 68,672 shares or 1.35% more from 67,754 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Mkts holds 0.02% in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) or 56,839 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.88, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold Land Securities Group plc shares while 10 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.29 million shares or 120.69% more from 5.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) for 201,925 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 1,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 38,085 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The owns 15,004 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc stated it has 1,115 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 50,363 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc has invested 0% in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 82,462 shares. 4,481 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Fmr Ltd Co stated it has 2 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). Vanguard Gp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 974,531 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,338 shares. 532 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.49 million activity. $2.49M worth of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) shares were bought by GLADSTONE DAVID.

