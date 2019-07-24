Xerox Corporation (XRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Both Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xerox Corporation 32 0.81 N/A 2.06 15.52 Virtusa Corporation 49 1.06 N/A 0.27 204.53

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Virtusa Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Xerox Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Xerox Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3% Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Xerox Corporation is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. Competitively, Virtusa Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xerox Corporation are 1.5 and 1.2. Competitively, Virtusa Corporation has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Virtusa Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xerox Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xerox Corporation and Virtusa Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Virtusa Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Xerox Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 20.97% and an $42 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.1% of Xerox Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 89.7% of Virtusa Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Xerox Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Virtusa Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xerox Corporation -0.34% -7.38% 6.6% 12.49% 10.77% 61.84% Virtusa Corporation 2.92% -2.1% 4.29% 11.13% 9.16% 27.26%

For the past year Xerox Corporation has stronger performance than Virtusa Corporation

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.