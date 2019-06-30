Xerox Corporation (XRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

As Information Technology Services businesses, Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xerox Corporation 30 0.83 N/A 2.06 15.52 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 27 0.72 N/A 1.18 21.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Xerox Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Xerox Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0.00% 6.1% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Xerox Corporation’s 1.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xerox Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xerox Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Xerox Corporation and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Xerox Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 18.61% and an $42 average price target. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $31 average price target and a 12.89% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Xerox Corporation is looking more favorable than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.1% of Xerox Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 91.4% of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Xerox Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xerox Corporation -0.34% -7.38% 6.6% 12.49% 10.77% 61.84% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated -3.81% -8.82% -13.73% -10.61% -5.06% 3.19%

For the past year Xerox Corporation was more bullish than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Xerox Corporation beats Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ products and services. It also provides technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.