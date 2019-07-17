Xerox Corporation (XRX) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) Contrasting side by side

Since Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xerox Corporation 31 0.83 N/A 2.06 15.52 Virtusa Corporation 49 1.06 N/A 0.27 204.53

In table 1 we can see Xerox Corporation and Virtusa Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Virtusa Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Xerox Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Xerox Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Virtusa Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3% Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Xerox Corporation’s 1.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Virtusa Corporation’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xerox Corporation. Its rival Virtusa Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Virtusa Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xerox Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Xerox Corporation and Virtusa Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Virtusa Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$42 is Xerox Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 19.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.1% of Xerox Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.7% of Virtusa Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Xerox Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Virtusa Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xerox Corporation -0.34% -7.38% 6.6% 12.49% 10.77% 61.84% Virtusa Corporation 2.92% -2.1% 4.29% 11.13% 9.16% 27.26%

For the past year Xerox Corporation was more bullish than Virtusa Corporation.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.