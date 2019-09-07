Xerox Corporation (XRX) and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Comparison side by side

Both Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xerox Corporation 32 0.72 N/A 2.06 15.57 CGI Inc. 73 0.00 N/A 3.26 23.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Xerox Corporation and CGI Inc. CGI Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Xerox Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Xerox Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xerox Corporation and CGI Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3% CGI Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

Xerox Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.77 beta. Competitively, CGI Inc.’s beta is 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xerox Corporation. Its rival CGI Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Xerox Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CGI Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xerox Corporation and CGI Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CGI Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Xerox Corporation has a consensus target price of $42, and a 40.70% upside potential. Meanwhile, CGI Inc.’s average target price is $83, while its potential upside is 3.63%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Xerox Corporation is looking more favorable than CGI Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Xerox Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 70% of CGI Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Xerox Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, CGI Inc. has 12.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xerox Corporation -8.52% -11.42% -3.49% 13.99% 24.76% 62.45% CGI Inc. -3.12% -0.18% 7.52% 17.59% 20.92% 25.72%

For the past year Xerox Corporation was more bullish than CGI Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors CGI Inc. beats Xerox Corporation.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.