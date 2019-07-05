Xerox Corporation (XRX) and CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Comparison side by side

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) and CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xerox Corporation 30 0.85 N/A 2.06 15.52 CACI International Inc 181 1.09 N/A 10.23 19.77

Table 1 demonstrates Xerox Corporation and CACI International Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CACI International Inc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Xerox Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Xerox Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than CACI International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3% CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6%

Risk & Volatility

Xerox Corporation’s current beta is 1.73 and it happens to be 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CACI International Inc has beta of 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xerox Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CACI International Inc are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Xerox Corporation and CACI International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CACI International Inc 0 1 2 2.67

Xerox Corporation’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 15.13%. Meanwhile, CACI International Inc’s consensus price target is $215.25, while its potential upside is 0.45%. The information presented earlier suggests that Xerox Corporation looks more robust than CACI International Inc as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.1% of Xerox Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 91.2% of CACI International Inc are owned by institutional investors. Xerox Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.51% of CACI International Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xerox Corporation -0.34% -7.38% 6.6% 12.49% 10.77% 61.84% CACI International Inc 1.06% 8.22% 14.28% 11.38% 23.89% 40.38%

For the past year Xerox Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than CACI International Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors CACI International Inc beats Xerox Corporation.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.