Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.19M -3.39 0.00 Personalis Inc. 18 -1.20 20.97M -0.71 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 157,996,323.53% -75.9% -52.8% Personalis Inc. 118,407,679.28% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 128.22% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Personalis Inc.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.