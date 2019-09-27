Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|17.19M
|-3.39
|0.00
|Personalis Inc.
|18
|-1.20
|20.97M
|-0.71
|0.00
Demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|157,996,323.53%
|-75.9%
|-52.8%
|Personalis Inc.
|118,407,679.28%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Personalis Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 128.22% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.57%
|0.95%
|15.73%
|-21.53%
|-35.75%
|-31.18%
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Personalis Inc.
Summary
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Personalis Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.