Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

This is a contrast between Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 134.04 N/A -2.92 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 15.90 N/A -7.16 0.00

Demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 4.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.