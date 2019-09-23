Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|141.51
|N/A
|-3.39
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.9%
|-52.8%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The average target price of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 115.05%. Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s average target price is $56.5, while its potential upside is 221.94%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.57%
|0.95%
|15.73%
|-21.53%
|-35.75%
|-31.18%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.
Summary
Genfit SA beats on 6 of the 8 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
