Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 141.51 N/A -3.39 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 115.05%. Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s average target price is $56.5, while its potential upside is 221.94%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 6 of the 8 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.