Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 135.80 N/A -2.92 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.18 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 94.09% and its average price target is $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.