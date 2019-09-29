Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.19M -3.39 0.00 CohBar Inc. 1 0.00 27.69M -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 158,725,761.77% -75.9% -52.8% CohBar Inc. 1,875,762,091.86% -76% -62.3%

Liquidity

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, CohBar Inc. which has a 15.5 Current Ratio and a 15.5 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 128.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.9% and 9.5%. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CohBar Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.