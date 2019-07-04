Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 128.98 N/A -2.92 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.82 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Liquidity

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Calithera Biosciences Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.