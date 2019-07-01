Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 127.99 N/A -2.92 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 380.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 47.6%. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.