Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

We are comparing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 131.51 N/A -2.92 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 26.05% and its average price target is $48.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.