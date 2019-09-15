Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 144.14 N/A -3.39 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.4. The Current Ratio of rival Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

The consensus price target of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 111.13%. Competitively the consensus price target of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $170.5, which is potential 64.38% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.