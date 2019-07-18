Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

As Biotechnology companies, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 131.51 N/A -2.92 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.51 N/A 0.10 38.57

Demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 57.4% respectively. About 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.