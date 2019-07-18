Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

As Biotechnology companies, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|131.51
|N/A
|-2.92
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.51
|N/A
|0.10
|38.57
Demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-42.7%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Liquidity
11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 57.4% respectively. About 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.33%
|33.69%
|18.6%
|-46.14%
|0%
|-26.47%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-10.64%
|-20.75%
|13.17%
|-43.58%
|-25.15%
|51.81%
For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.