Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) Reaches $11.30 After 4.00% Up Move; Mutual Of America Capital Management Boosted Its Primerica (PRI) Stake

The stock of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 12.89% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 173,490 shares traded. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) has declined 35.75% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.75% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $322.42 million company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $11.75 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:XERS worth $12.90M more.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Primerica Inc. (PRI) stake by 22.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc acquired 13,927 shares as Primerica Inc. (PRI)’s stock declined 4.99%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 74,519 shares with $9.10M value, up from 60,592 last quarter. Primerica Inc. now has $4.93B valuation. The stock increased 4.66% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.31. About 334,865 shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI)

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Lilly (Eli) & Co. (NYSE:LLY) stake by 8,379 shares to 115,293 valued at $14.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) stake by 74,158 shares and now owns 40,919 shares. Heidrick & Struggles Intl Inc (NASDAQ:HSII) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). First Mercantile, a Tennessee-based fund reported 660 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.02% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). 3,702 were reported by Blair William And Comm Il. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 1,952 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 180 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.03% or 4.90M shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 20,932 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability reported 28,540 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Agf Invs Inc owns 610,954 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.03% or 758,040 shares. Parametrica Ltd reported 1,784 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 22% Return On Equity, Is Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Primerica (PRI) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primerica Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Xeris Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:XERS) Share Price Down By 38%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Millennials Aren’t Shy About Talking Salary — but Is That a Good Thing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.