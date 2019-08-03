Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) Reaches $10.75 After 5.00% Down Move; Nuveen Asset Management Has Upped By $4.50 Million Its Vonage Hldgs (VG) Position

The stock of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 107,968 shares traded. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) has declined 35.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.75% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $289.61 million company. It was reported on Aug, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $10.21 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:XERS worth $14.48 million less.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) stake by 20.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 450,409 shares as Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG)’s stock rose 27.70%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 2.69 million shares with $26.99 million value, up from 2.24M last quarter. Vonage Hldgs Corp now has $2.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 2.96M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Limited Co holds 293,500 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Limited owns 0.54% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 25,268 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 340,421 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 140,047 shares. 12,000 were reported by Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv. Texas Permanent School Fund has 149,835 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 79,658 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Bluemountain Mngmt Llc owns 62 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 75,738 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vonage Awarded 2019 CRM Excellence Award – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “National Transportation and Logistics Company Fleetmaster Express Chooses Vonage to Provide Unified Communications and Collaboration Solution – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Vonage Wins 2019 ContactCenterWorld Top Ranking Performer Award – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage’s Mario DeRiggi Named a Channel Partners “Top Gun 51″ Channel Leader – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Vonage Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stephens. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The stock of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Hold” on Monday, March 11.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 5,077 shares to 189,269 valued at $36.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 31,240 shares and now owns 528,358 shares. Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Xeris Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:XERS) Share Price Down By 38%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Millennials Aren’t Shy About Talking Salary — but Is That a Good Thing? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Which Generation Is Happiest With Their Financial Health — and Which One’s Unhappiest – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Writing on the Wall: America’s Retirement Crisis by the Numbers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.