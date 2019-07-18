Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) EPS Estimated At $-0.97; Everence Capital Management Has Increased Its International Paper Ord (IP) Holding

Analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to report $-0.97 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $2.10 EPS change or 68.40% from last quarter’s $-3.07 EPS. After having $-1.07 EPS previously, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -9.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 63,331 shares traded. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Everence Capital Management Inc increased International Paper Ord (IP) stake by 57.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc acquired 7,170 shares as International Paper Ord (IP)’s stock declined 4.15%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 19,559 shares with $905,000 value, up from 12,389 last quarter. International Paper Ord now has $16.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 2.67 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 07/03/2018 – REG-Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Statement re Board Reaffirms Rejection of International Paper Proposal; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23

Among 6 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. International Paper had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 1 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, January 23. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Friday, April 5 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 257,900 were reported by Fin Counselors Inc. First Interstate Commercial Bank accumulated 800 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited has 181,943 shares. Gruss And Co Inc holds 4,600 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Limited holds 1.31% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 96,031 shares. Mackay Shields has 286,561 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 80,981 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability has 5,554 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Limited holds 4,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 351,167 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Everence Management Inc stated it has 19,559 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation stated it has 7,476 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company owns 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 20,880 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.02% or 9,211 shares.

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased Hormel Foods Ord (NYSE:HRL) stake by 10,080 shares to 5,860 valued at $262,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Ord stake by 24,260 shares and now owns 48,026 shares. Unitedhealth Grp Ord (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity. Nicholls Timothy S also sold $2.10 million worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Thursday, February 14.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. The company has market cap of $322.21 million. The Company’s proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes.