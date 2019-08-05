Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) EPS Estimated At $-0.97; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Smiths Group PLC (LON:SMIN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Smiths Group PLC had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) earned “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 1. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 to “Overweight”. See Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1660.00 New Target: GBX 1760.00 Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1610.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1730.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1525.00 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 1530.00 New Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to report $-0.97 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $2.10 EPS change or 68.40% from last quarter’s $-3.07 EPS. After having $-1.07 EPS previously, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -9.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 107,968 shares traded. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) has declined 35.75% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.75% the S&P500.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. The company has market cap of $289.61 million. The Company’s proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes.

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various services and products for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 6.13 billion GBP. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions. It has a 21.18 P/E ratio. The John Crane division offers engineered services and products comprising mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, and specialist filtration systems.