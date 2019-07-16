Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 131.62 N/A -2.92 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and has 13.3 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 56.86% and its average price target is $36.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.47% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.