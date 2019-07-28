Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 131.84 N/A -2.92 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 628.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has 0.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.