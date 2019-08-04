Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparison side by side

Since Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 118.21 N/A -3.39 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Liquidity

11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s average target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 2,400.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.