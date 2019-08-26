Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 149.53 N/A -3.39 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.22 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Recro Pharma Inc. is $8.5, which is potential -29.40% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.9% and 71.4% respectively. About 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.