Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparison side by side

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 152.16 N/A -3.39 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 13.08 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.9% and 7%. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.