Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparison side by side

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|152.16
|N/A
|-3.39
|0.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|13.08
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.9%
|-52.8%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
Liquidity
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.9% and 7%. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.57%
|0.95%
|15.73%
|-21.53%
|-35.75%
|-31.18%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
