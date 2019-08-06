Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Comparing side by side

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 111.61 N/A -3.39 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.9% and 2.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.