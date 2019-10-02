Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.19M -3.39 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 14 0.01 44.39M -3.87 0.00

Demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 159,166,666.67% -75.9% -52.8% MacroGenics Inc. 320,274,170.27% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 136.31% for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $22. Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 124.63%. The data provided earlier shows that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.9% and 95.8%. About 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance while MacroGenics Inc. has 13.31% stronger performance.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.