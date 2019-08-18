Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparison side by side

Both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 160.32 N/A -3.39 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, Kodiak Sciences Inc. which has a 17.4 Current Ratio and a 17.4 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 103.99% and its consensus target price is $22.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.9% and 46.3%. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.