Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Comparing side by side

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 160.32 N/A -3.39 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 67.9% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders owned 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.