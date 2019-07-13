Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparison side by side

Both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 131.18 N/A -2.92 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Dare Bioscience Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.47% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 26.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.