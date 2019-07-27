Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Comparing side by side

Both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 131.84 N/A -2.92 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 5 25.11 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc. has 26 and 26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus price target and a 221.72% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 72.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.